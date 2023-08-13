After police no to mahapanchayat, venue shifted near Palwal

Gurugram, August 12
As the Nuh police have denied permission for a mahapanchayat to Right wing outfits, the latter have now shifted its venue to a Palwal village.
The mahapanchayat will now be held at Pondri village which lies on the border of Nuh and Palwal.
Interestingly, the organisers have neither sought permission nor got one from the Palwal police. “No request for permission has been sought so far and we have granted none for any mahapanchayat,” said the Palwal police official spokesperson.
The right-wing outfits, meanwhile, claimed that this would be a simple meeting on preparations for the resumption of the unfinished “Jalabhishek Yatra”.
“Meetings are being held everyday in all districts, why single out ours? We have made all preparations and the mahapnchayat is happening,” said one of the organisers.
