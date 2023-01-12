After Haryana Police press graft charges, IAS Sanjeev Verma demands CBI probe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 11

With the Haryana Police pressing the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against IAS officer Sanjeev Verma in a case of alleged tampering of records, registered on the complaint of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Ashok Khemka, the former has raised the demand for a CBI probe into the whole issue.

Cops seem to be under pressure I have got to know that the police have pressed Prevention of Corruption Act against me in FIR No. 171. The police seem to be under pressure. Both FIR No. 170 and FIR No. 171 should be handed over to the CBI so that truth is revealed. Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Rohtak

However, no permission for investigation against Verma under Section 17A of the PC Act has been accorded yet.

Sanjeev Verma is presently serving as Divisional Commissioner, Rohtak.

The issue pertains to recruitment in Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC). Verma joined as MD HSWC in April 2022. During his tenure, he sent two complaints against Khemka to the Haryana Police over alleged illegal appointments. The one against the appointment of two Manager Grade-I officials was converted into FIR No. 170, for cheating (Section 420 of IPC) and Prevention of Corruption Act, at the Sector 5 police station, Panchkula, on April 26, 2022.

But the police also registered FIR No. 171 the same day on the complaint of Khemka against Verma and one Ravinder Kumar, for alleged tampering with records, after the intervention of Home Minister Anil Vij. “Today, I have got to know that the police have pressed Prevention of Corruption Act against me in FIR No. 171. The police seem to be under pressure. Both FIR No. 170 and FIR No. 171 should be handed over to the CBI so that truth could be revealed,” said Verma.

In July 2022, Vij gave the opinion that FIR No. 170 against Khemka couldn’t have been registered without prior sanction under Section 17A of the PC Act. “Even if taken at face value, the allegation in FIR No. 170 does not make out any offence. FIR No. 170 does not bring forth an account of dishonest intention, which is necessary to constitute an offence under Section 13 of the PC Act. Hence, sanction under Section 17A of the PC Act in FIR No. 170 may be denied,” he added.

Regarding FIR No.171 against Verma, Vij opined that as it was registered under various Sections of the IPC, no prior sanction of the state government was required. “Section 13 of the PC Act has been added at a later stage by the police. Prior sanction to investigate the alleged offence under Section 13 of the PC Act in FIR No. 171 may be accorded,” he added.

Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (Amended) Act 2018, says that no police officer shall conduct any inquiry or investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant under the PC Act, where the alleged offence is relatable to any recommendation made or decision taken by such public servant in discharge of his official functions or duties without previous approval.

Khemka had approached the High Court against FIR No. 170 against him, where Haryana submitted that no sanction under Section 17A had been granted yet and for proceeding further in the case, a 10-day notice would be given to him. The High Court had disposed of the case on November 29, 2022.

Another bench of the High Court had restrained the police from filing challan in FIR No. 171 without its permission on July 6, 2022. This matter is still pending.

