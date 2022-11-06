After PR varieties, PUSA-1121 gives good return to farmers

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 5

After parmal varieties, commonly known as PR varieties of paddy, the PUSA-1121 variety is giving a good return to farmers this season. It is being sold between Rs 3,800 and 4,300 per quintal in comparison to Rs 2,800-3,500 per quintal last year. Paddy of this variety, harvested with a manual system, is being purchased above Rs 4,000 per quintal, said farmers.

Earlier, PR varieties have given reasons to cheer to the farming community as it was sold above the MSP. The MSP of common PR varieties is Rs 2,040 per quintal and of Grade-A is Rs 2,060 per quintal. It was sold up to Rs 2,450 in various grain markets of

the district.

Paddy variety 1718 is also fetching good rates in various grain markets of the district. It was being sold for Rs 3,300 to Rs 3,850 per quintal today in comparison to Rs 3,300-3,400 per quintal last year.

Paddy variety 1509 is being sold for Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,200 per quintal, while duplicate basmati is being purchased for Rs 3,400 to Rs 3,600 per quintal in different mandis. Earlier in the beginning of the season, 1509 variety was sold between Rs 3,600-3,800

per quintal.

With the response to the PUSA-1121 variety, the farming community is elated and said the losses they had borne due to untimely rainfall and dwarf disease resulting in low yield might be covered.

“I faced losses due to untimely rainfall and dwarf disease earlier but the production of nearly 10 acres of PUSA-1121 has covered the loss to some extent as it was sold at Rs 4,225 per quintal,” said Rajpal, a farmer.

Harjeet Singh, another farmer, said, “The 1509 variety disappointed me last week as it was sold at Rs 3,425 per quintal. However, my PUSA-1121 produce has been sold at Rs 4,100 per quintal.”

Sushil Kumar, another farmer, said his produce of the 1121 variety over six acres was sold at Rs 4,000 per quintal, while last year it was sold at Rs 3,450 per quintal.