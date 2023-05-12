After protest by farmers, mustard procurement resumes for 2 days

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, May 11

The government has resumed the procurement of mustard at minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 5,450 in six districts including Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Mahendergarh, Rewari and Nuh for two days from Thursday.

Palm oil import brings down mustard prices Some farmers opted to sow mustard as the produce rates had gone up to Rs 6,500 per quintal in 2022, but this year, traders are not even offering MSP of Rs 5,450

Import of palm oil had brought down mustard oil prices in India

The Bhiwani grain market witnessed long queues of mustard-laden tractors in the mandi as the farmers rushed to sell their produce at the MSP. The farmer leaders alleged that they were forced to sell the crop in open mandi at Rs 4,300 per quintal while the minimum support price fixed by the government was Rs 5,450 per quintal.

They demanded the government to resume purchase of mustard even though the NAFED had completed its quota of procurement and the HAFED had stopped procurement on May 2. Now, the government has issued instructions for procurement of mustard on the MSP after which the managing director of HAFED has ordered to resume the procurement.

Farmers reach grain market in wee hours As many as 2,358 farmers were issued gate pass in Rewari and Bawal grain market till 6 pm

“On receiving the information about procurement, we reached the grain market at 3 am, but many tractor-trailers had already queued up,” said Inderjit, a mustard grower

Sunita, Secretary, Market Committee Rewari, told The Tribune that the process of issuing gate pass began at 8.30 am, but farmers began lining up outside the mandi in the wee hours

The e-Procurement portal has been opened again for May 11 and 12.

“For smoother procurement, the government should allow procurement for seven days,” said Ramesh, a farmer.