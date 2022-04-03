Row over Chandigarh: After Punjab, now Haryana to hold 1-day special Assembly session

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, April 3

After having reacted sharply to Punjab's move on staking claim over Chandigarh, Haryana is all set to convene a day-long special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on April 5.

The decision was taken at a hurriedly convened Cabinet meeting which was held at the CM camp office and chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, here today. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had, on April 1, passed a resolution staking the state’s claim on Chandigarh which is also the capital of Haryana, leading to sharp reactions from political parties of Haryana.

While the Chief Minister did not mince any words in condemning the resolution brought by Punjab's AAP government, leaders of the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal immediately demanded the convening of a session of the Vidhan Sabha and holding an all-party meeting. The AAP state unit, however, chose not to react to the developments in the neighbouring state.

The Haryana government is not only likely to bring a resolution against Punjab for its resolution on Chandigarh but is also likely to take up the unresolved SYL issue. Sources said that the Business Advisory Committee meeting will be held at 9.30 while the session will begin at 11.