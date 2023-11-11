After rain, air quality improves in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 10

The overnight showers in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh brought respite to residents who had been struggling with poor air quality for almost a week. While Gurugram and Faridabad had been struggling with severe AQI for almost a week, the Tauru Block of Nuh too had been facing the same. The showers brought down the AQI to ‘poor’ in majority of areas.

With more rainfall predicted on November 11, the air quality is expected to improve further. With the respite, NCR residents have moved the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) requesting relaxation in GRAP, which was currently in Stage 4. The residents have sought relaxation in orders barring plying of petrol BS III and Diesel BS IV engines in the NCR.

However, the authorities say same cannot be done with the air quality improving just for one day. “Showers have brought respite, but we will be keeping a close tab till Diwali and any change in the GRAP mandate can be made only after AQI sustains in the current state for a few days,” said a senior official of the CPCB.

Sector 16 A, Faridabad, recorded the worst AQI with 320 while it was Sector 51 in Gurugram with 250. In Tauru, the air quality was poor.

