After rain damages crops, govt opens e-Kshatipurti portal

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 3

After reports of damage to crops due to unseasonal rain and light hailstorm on March 30, the Haryana Government opened the e-Kshatipurti portal, so that farmers can upload information regarding the damage of their wheat and other crops. The portal will remain opened till April 6.

Pratap Nagar block received 29 mm rain and Chhachhrauli block 13 mm rain on March 30

The rainfall caused tentative damage on 1,175 acres of wheat crop in nine villages Taharpur Kalan, Haiderpur, Gohrabani, Rajpur, Malikpur Bangar, Mahiyudinpur, Rukali, Fatehpur and Jaitpur villages of Pratap Nagar and Chhachhrauli blocks of the district

According to information, Pratap Nagar block received 29 mm rain, Chhachhrauli block 13 mm, Sadhaura block 8 mm, Bilaspur block 6 mm, Saraswati Nagar block 5 mm, Jagadhri block 4 mm and Radaur block 0 mm rain from 8 am on March 29 to 8 am on March 30 in Yamunanagar district.According to information, the rainfall reportedly caused tentative damage to 1,175 acres of wheat crop in nine village —- Taharpur Kalan, Haiderpur, Gohrabani, Rajpur, Malikpur Bangar, Mahiyudinpur, Rukali, Fatehpur and Jaitpur villages of Pratap Nagar and Chhachhrauli blocks —- of the district.

The damage to standing wheat crop was reported between 25 per cent and 50 per cent.

However, very little damage to the wheat crop has been reported from other blocks of the district. Deputy Commissioner Captain Manoj Kumar said the farmers whose crops had been damaged due to the rain in the district could apply for compensation for the crop damage on the e-Kshatipurti portal till April 6. “The e-Kshatipurti portal has been opened to assess crop loss transparently and give compensation to the affected farmers accordingly,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

District Revenue Officer Shyam Lal said that farmers could log in by filling their family ID or Aadhar card number. He said the e-Kshatipurti portal was linked with the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal, therefore, the farmers should upload details of the khasra number of the land on the portal on which they had suffered crop loss due to the rain. He said this was a historic step towards ensuring transparency in the system of assessment, verification and compensation for crop damage. He said slabs had been fixed for the compensation of the damaged crops.

“Patwari and Kanungo will check all applications received on the portal. They will verify or confirm each entry by uploading the percentage of the damage and the photo of the field,” said the DRO.

