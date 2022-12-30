After rape bid, youth kills minor; held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 29

The Faridabad police on Thursday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly strangulating to death a 7-year-old girl after he tried to rape her. On interrogating the accused, the police recovered her body packed in a plastic sack. The girl was missing since Tuesday morning. The accused is being produced in a city court, said the police.

According to the police, the arrested accused was identified as Ravinder, alias Raja, a resident of Ankhir village, and lived in the victim’s neighborhood. The accused used to repair mobile phones. The girl’s parents were earlier living on rent in the house of the accused and began living in the neighborhood some time ago.

On December 27, the girl left for school but she did not return home. The parents of the victim began looking for her but she was not found anywhere and finally they complained to the police on December 28. An FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under Section 363 (abduction) of the IPC and POCSO Act at the Surjkund police station on Wednesday. According to the police, they explored the CCTV footage of the area and got vital clues in which the accused was seen chasing the minor girl. Soon after the police identified the accused and nabbed him within 12 hours of receiving the information. The accused confessed that he had abducted the girl and tried to rape her but when she screamed, he killed her.

“When the girl screamed, he not only strangled her to death but also slit her throat with a blade and also hit her head with a brick. After this, the accused packed the body in a plastic sack and took the body on his brother’s motorcycle and threw it behind Sethi Garden. We have recovered the body and sent it to the mortuary for postmortem,” said Mukesh Malhotra, DCP, crime, Faridabad.