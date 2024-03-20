After respite of 3 months, Karnal medical college again faces shortage of radiologists

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 19

After a respite of around three months following the joining of a new senior resident (SR), the Radiology Department of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) is once again grappling with the shortage of radiologists as she resigned last month.

The shortage of radiologists at the hospital severely impacted crucial medical services. As per record, there are six sanctioned posts of radiologists. There is no radiologist at the hospital right now. One senior resident had joined but she subsequently went on maternity leave. Another senior resident doctor joined in November last year, significantly contributing to the department’s functioning by conducting approximately 30-40 ultrasounds daily. However, she too resigned, leaving the medical college dependent on private diagnostic centres to meet the scanning requirements of patients. Expectant mothers are compelled to seek ultrasound services outside the hospital.

Opposition parties criticised the government for jeopardising people’s lives by failing to fill the vacant positions at the KCGMC. Sumita Singh, former Congress MLA from Karnal, emphasised the urgency of addressing the shortage of radiologists, citing inconvenience to expectant mothers and the potential risks stemming from delays in diagnosis and treatment.

Authorities claimed that one assistant professor had been transferred from the Khanpur Medical College to the KCGMC on deputation, but he is yet to assume duty.

“Earlier, we arranged a radiologist who served the college for nearly three months, but she has resigned. The second senior resident is on maternity leave. We are actively working to collaborate with private radiologists to provide facilities to expecting mothers,” said Dr MK Garg, Director, KCGMC.

“An assistant professor was transferred on deputation to the KCGMC on March 14, but he has not been relieved by the Khanpur college. I will write to the higher authorities in this regard,” he added.

