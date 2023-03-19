After sarpanches, nambardars up in arms against state govt

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 18

After the sarpanches, state’s nambardars have launched an agitation against the Haryana Government. The Haryana Nambardar Association threatened to launch a ‘jail bharo’ drive at a state-level protest meeting organised in Rohtak as the nambardars’ foot-march, which began from Nangal Chaudhary, reached here on Saturday.

The nambardars warned the BJP-JJP regime that they would have to suffer the consequences of its stubborn attitude in the 2024 elections. “The Haryana government has decided to abolish the posts of nambardar. No new appointments are being made, while the services of the existing ones are being discontinued,” maintained Zile Singh, state president of the association.

He cautioned the state government to withdraw its letter dated November 23, 2021, or be prepared to face the consequences.

Suresh Sampla, president of the district unit of the association, pointed out that the nambardars have always been a part and parcel of the government and it was unjust and inappropriate to abolish their posts.

The association will hold a state convention soon and intensify the agitation if the government fails to address the concerns of the nambardars, he added.