After scrutiny, papers of 5 nominees rejected

Sirsa, May 7
After the scrutiny of nominations for the Sirsa parliamentary seat at the District Magistrate’s court, the nomination of 20 candidates was found valid, while the nomination of five candidates was cancelled.
20 nominations found valid
- Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner RK Singh said the nomination papers of 25 individuals were scrutinised in the presence of the candidates and their representatives on Tuesday
Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner RK Singh said the candidates whose nomination have been canceled included Soma from the National Labor Unity Party; Nalin Singh, the covering candidate of the Indian National Congress; Praveen Kumar, the covering candidate of the Jananayak Janata Party; Sunil Kumar, the covering candidate of the Indian National Lok Dal; and Surjit Kumar, the covering candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party.
The candidates whose nomination was found valid included Independent candidates Bagdawat Ram, Surendra Kumar, Satpal Singh, Rahul Chauhan, Karnail Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Jasvir Singh, Navin Kumar, Joginder Ram, Sukhdev Singh Sandhu and Ran Singh.
The nominations of Ashok Tanwar from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kumari Selja from the Indian National Congress, Ramesh Khatak from the JJP, Sandeep Lot from the INLD, Leelu Ram from the BSP, Rajesh from the Bahujan Republican Socialist Party, Rajendra Kumar from the Bhartiya Asha Party, Dharampal from the Loktantrik Lok Rajyam Party, Daulat Ram from the People’s Party of India (Democratic) was also found valid.
