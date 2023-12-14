Gurugram: Agencies told to update details of domestic help

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 13

Working on protection of household workers, Gurugram administration has mandated registration of all maid agencies and review of licenses. Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav has asked all agencies to update details of each and every member of their workforce along with the details of placement and employers. The agencies also have been asked to ensure that no minor is being put to work, failing which they will be charged with human trafficking.

A recent survey revealed that over 200 illegal agencies are functioning in the city primarily providing household workers including poor minor girls from north-eastern states and West Bengal.

“No unlicensed or unregistered agency will be allowed to function. People should check all documents of agencies and id’s of maids before hiring. Any agency found flouting norms will be penalised and we will invoke charges of human trafficking,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

Meanwhile, the activists of Gharelu Kamgar Union (GKU) today met the district administration officials of Gurugram regarding the recent incident of abuse and exploitation of a child domestic worker in Sector-57 of Gurugram. The activists met the City Magistrate and OSD to the Deputy Commissioner.

Apprising the officials of the persistent precarious and vulnerable working conditions of the domestic workers, especially of full-time or 24x7 domestic workers who are the most susceptible to such abuse and exploitation among this workforce, the union called for banning the full-time or 24x7 domestic work.

