Agency to examine safety at Mahendragarh mining sites

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, July 2

Amid complaints of high-intensity blasts being carried out by mining firms in violation of rules, the Mahendragarh administration in Haryana has decided to get an inspection conducted by the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) at all sites to ascertain whether the lease-holding companies are meeting safety parameters or not.

Impact of blasts Rocks fall in residential areas Cracks in houses at nearby villages Severe noise pollution DGMS’ mandate Study intensity of blasts Safety gear for workers Sites’ distance from residences

Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta has written to the DGMS in this regard. The DGMS is a regulatory agency under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on matters pertaining to occupational safety, health and welfare of persons employed in mines.

As many as eight mines are currently operational in the district. A district-level task force (DLTF) comprising officials of various government departments has been formed to keep tabs on illegal mining, but technical experts of the DGMS have to ensure safety parameters are being followed at these sites.

Sources say the move comes after residents of Meghot Binja and Bayal villages complained of high-intensity blasts at these sites.

Besides causing noise pollution, these blasts are posing a threat to lives of area residents as stones and pieces of rocks fall in residential areas. Also, cracks have developed in some houses at Meghot Binja, say the sources.

“During inspection, the DGHS will look into aspects such as distance between mining sites and residential areas, intensity of blasts, safety gear for workers, creation of benches for mining activity,” says a mining official.

A complaint by a Meghot Binja resident was probed by a committee of district officials, led by Narnaul SDM Manoj Kumar, which recommended a spot inspection by the DGMS to ascertain the frequency of sound and vibration generated by the blasts near the village.

The DC told The Tribune the DGMS had been urged to inspect all mining sites as a precautionary measure so as to ensure firms are following the safety guidelines.

The DC had at a recent meeting asked the District Development and Panchayat Officer to issue notices to sarpanches of villages where illegal mining was found to have been carried out. She had stated as sarpanches were custodians of gram panchayat assets, they were duty-bound to ensure no illegal mining occurred in their area.

“As many as 174 vehicles indulging in illegal mining were challaned and Rs 86 lakh recovered in fine in June. Similarly, 14 such vehicles were impounded and 10 FIRs registered for illegal mining,” said an official.