Agitated farmers demand release of arrested activists

Rohtak, June 7

Virendra Hooda, national general secretary of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kisan Sarkar), has decried the state government for resorting to cane-charge on farmers in Kurukshetra yesterday.

“Instead of accepting their justified demands, the state government is leaving no stone unturned to harass and thrash the farmers. But it will not succeed to stop us from raising the farmers’ issues and mounting pressure on it to get these resolved,” said Hooda, adding that they would not end the agitation until the government accepted their demands.

Meanwhile, activists of the Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha, led by its district president Preet Singh, organised a protest outside the Rohtak DC office against the police lathicharge on the protesting farmers. They also submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the district authorities. “In the memorandum, we have demanded the immediate initiation of the procurement of sunflower at the MSP and release of farmers arrested yesterday,” said Singh.

The All-India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan has also demanded the release all farm leaders. “Many farmers have suffered injuries in the police cane-charge. The government should provide them free medical aid, besides announcing compensation to the next of kin of the farmer who died during the protest. Moreover, all cases registered by the police against protesting farmers should also be withdrawn with immediate effect,” said Anup Singh Matanhel, state president of the sangathan.