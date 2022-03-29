Agitating farmers start relay fast over 'denial' of compensation

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 28

Farmers have started a relay fast at the ongoing dharna being stage ay Kheri Jalab village of the Narnaund subdivision in the district today. They are protesting the denial of compensation to cotton farmers after the special girdawari conducted by the Haryana Government.

Awaiting full Relief As per PM Fasal Bima Yojna, I got a relief of Rs19,000 per acre for seven acres. However, no compensation was given for the remaining eight acres. —Shalender Singh, Farmer of Kapro village

The farmers of about 18 villages have been staging round-the-clock dharna in the village. These farmers alleged that they were awarded no compensation by the government as the report of special girdawari showed damage to the kharif crops below 25 per cent, which did not qualify for the compensation.

On the first day today, farmers Rajkumar, Randhir, Satpal, Raghbir and Jogiram sat on hunger strike.

The protesting farmers said the crops in kharif 2021 had suffered massive losses due to inundation and pink bollworm and a number of farmers had even overturned their standing cotton crops.

The farmers jointly launched an agitation at the tehsil office in Kheri Jalab village and locked the office on March 16. They alleged discrimination in the allocation of the compensation for the damaged crops in different areas.

Suresh Khoth, a farmer leader, said despite their dharna at the Tehsil office, the government officials have failed to take note of their issues.

“I came to know that the ruling politicians are resorting to pick and choose in allocating compensation to the farmers who had lost kharif crops. This is blatant discrimination at behest of ruling politicians. We staged a protest of the local JJP MLA Ramkumar Gautam after which he was forced to take up the issue in the Assembly”, he said, adding that they will intensify the stir in next few days.

Rajkumar Rakhi, a khap leader informed that Rakhi Barah khap and Panchgrami khap comprising about 18 villages are sitting on dharna in the village. “Opposition party leaders including the Congress, INLD and AAP have also extended their support to the dharna”, he informed.

District revenue officer Vijender Bhardwaj informed that after a delegation of farmers met Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, the administration formed a committee comprising SDMs of Narnaund and Hisar and the Deputy Director of Agriculture Department to examine the issue raised by farmers.

“As per a special girdawari report, these villages had suffered less than 25 per cent crop loss and thus did not qualify for compensation. But, the committee of SDMs and DDA has been examining the report and also taking feedback from the ground. It is likely to submit a revised report. Further action will be taken on the basis of this report,” the DRO said.

