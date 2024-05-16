Agnipath scheme created army of jobless youth in Kosli: Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 15

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress candidate Deepender Hooda said the BJP government had left the state youth unemployed through the Agnipath Yojana and Skill Employment Corporation. The Agnipath scheme had also created an army of unemployed youth in Kosli, which was considered a land of soldiers.

Deepender said this while talking to mediapersons during his campaign at various villages in the Kosli Assembly segment today.

“Joining the Army is considered a matter of pride in South Haryana where every house has a soldier serving the nation and someone or the other has sacrificed his life in every village here, but the BJP government has even discriminated against the martyrs by bringing the Agnipath scheme,” he maintained.

Deepender said the educated youth in every home were unemployed. In the last 10 years of the BJP rule, neither any big project, new investment nor any industry had come up here.

“This time, when the Congress government is formed, an Industrial Area (IMT) will be established in Kosli on the lines of IMT-Manesar, so that the youth of the area get employment. Apart from this, we will end the Agnipath scheme and start regular recruitment and will provide permanent positions to already recruited Agniveers,” he added.

Deepender also said he had been consistently raising the demand for the formation of a ‘Ahir regiment’ in Parliament, but far from providing the Ahir regiment, the BJP government had shattered all dreams of the youth by implementing the Agnipath Scheme.

He said during the Congress regime, he tried his best to make the area a hub of education. “During our tenure, we opened 18 educational institutions in this area, including Indira Gandhi University in Mirpur and the regional centre of Bhagat Phool Singh Women’s University in Krishna Nagar (Lula Ahir). This time, when we get the opportunity, we will take up the work of building a university for women at Krishna Nagar,” Deepender stated.

