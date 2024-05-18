Agniveer issue may hit BJP’s prospects in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 17

Resentment prevails among youth of the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency over the discontinuation of the regular Army services with the introduction of the Agnipath/Agniveer Scheme, in which 75 per cent of the recruits are able to serve only for four years.

The scheme has not gone down well with the youth and the issue may hit poll prospects of the BJP, during whose tenure it was launched.

Unemployment is a big issue in the constituency, and a big number of local youth used to join the armed forces. However, the move to replace the regular Army services with the Agniveer Scheme has shattered the dreams of youth to a great extent.

“The youth in the rural belt is facing problems in getting married even after being appointed as Agniveers as it is considered a temporary job,” said Ranbir Singh, a resident of the Charkhi Dadri Assembly segment in the constituency.

Sensing the public sentiment and youth’s resentment, the Congress is raking up the issue in its election campaigns.

Congress candidate for the constituency, Rao Dan Singh, considers it a major issue and has been castigating the BJP government for it.

The national leadership of the Congress has already announced that it would scrap the scheme and restore the regular recruitment for the Army after assuming the reins of power.

According to sources, there has been a sharp decline in the number of aspirants for Army jobs, and many centres which used to prepare youngsters for these jobs are on the verge of closure.

