Hisar: Agricultural activity at Rakhigarhi taking toll on Harappan site

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, May 2
Lack of preservation of the ancient site at Rakhigarhi has taken a toll on the artefacts and other evidence of historical significance.
The skeleton found there recently during the ongoing excavation had been damaged, apparently due to the agricultural activities being undertaken in the area. The Harappan site at Rakhigarhi has been declared an iconic site by the Centre.
Sand mining also on
Dr Sanjay K Manjul, director of the excavation team and Joint Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), said they found a skeleton of a middle-aged man from the burial site at mound No. 7 during the ongoing excavation.
“The skull of the skeleton is badly damaged although its remaining portion is in good condition,” he said. The damage might have been the result of the agricultural activities being undertaken by farmers at this site, he added.
According to information, there are seven mounds at the Harappan site of Rocky Garry village. While mound numbers 1, 2, 3, and parts of mound numbers 4 and 5 are owned by the ASI, the mound number 6 and 7 are privately owned. Mound No. 6 is spread over 33 acres, while mound No. 7 has an area of around six acres. This land is being used by the farmers for agricultural purposes.
Manjul said the process to notify mound Nos. 6 and 7 for preservation had been going on. “Right now, this portion of the site is owned by local farmers who have been carrying out agricultural activities there. They also indulge in sand mining in the area, posing a serious threat to the Harappan site. We cannot evict farmers until the land is acquired from them. The ASI will start the process to acquire that land so,” he added.
