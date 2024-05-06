Agri dept asks police to book 4 farmers for burning residue

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, May 5
After dectecting four cases of crop residue burning this wheat season in Yamunangar district, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on each farmer. It has also written to the police asking them to register FIRs against them.
The department got to know about 11 cases of active fire locations through Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) and other sources.
“When the committee formed by the Deputy Commissioner inspected these places, only four of the 11 incidents were found to be related to crop residue burning,” said Atma Ram Godara, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Yamunanagar.
He said they had imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 (Rs 2,500 each) on the four farmers. “We have also written to police requesting to register FIRs against them,” said Godara.
Earlier, in the paddy season 2023, as many 58 cases of crop residue burning had been detected in the district.
Deputy Commissioner Capt Manoj Kumar said stubble burning was a crime. “Our aim is to protect the environment. Therefore, besides taking action, the teams of the agriculture department spread awareness among farmers about the ill-effects of stubble-burning. It causes harm to the environment and affects the fertility of the land,” he said.
