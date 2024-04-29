Agri Dept takes paddy seed samples to ensure good quality

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 28

Ahead of the paddy sowing season, the Agriculture Department has started a drive to draw samples of the paddy seeds in the district.

Recently, farmers had raised concerns over overcharging by seed dealers, black-marketing and quality of the seeds available in the markets.

Following this, the licence of a seed dealer was suspended by Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma.

The Subdivisional Officer (SDO), Agriculture Department, Jitender Mehta, said, “The paddy sowing season is about to begin and to ensure that the farmers get good quality seeds, samples are being taken in the district. So far, 47 samples have been taken and sent to the laboratory for testing. Besides the sampling, it is also being checked that the dealers are not overcharging the farmers. There was a complaint of overcharging following which an inspection was conducted and the licence was suspended. If the dealer fails to give any satisfactory reply, his licence will be cancelled.”

“Higher demand coupled with lower availability of a particular paddy seed variety (sava 7501) in the market is being observed. Last year, the variety had shown good results and the farmers had got higher yield due to whichthey want to buy the same variety this year also, but a very limited stock is available following which there are complaints of shortage. There are ample stocks of other varieties, but the farmers are waiting for the fresh stock of the sava variety, which is likely to be available in the first week of May,” he added.

The Deputy Director, Agriculture, Dr Surinder Malik, said, “The department has been taking samples of paddy seeds. Directions have been given to the dealers to ensure that good quality seeds are provided to the farmers and also to ensure that there should be no instance of overcharging else action will be taken against them.”

Rakesh Bains, spokesman of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, Charuni, said, “There have been complaints related to overcharging. The dealers supply seed to other states, which leads to shortage within the state and a number of farmers get seeds for themselves by paying extra money. In case they complain, the dealers stop giving quality seeds to them. Merely suspending the licence for a few days doesn’t make any difference to the dealers, the department should initiate strict action.”

“We also appeal to the farmers not to run behind any particular variety just because it gave them better yield last year, as it gives an opportunity to the companies and the dealers to take advantage of the situation. There are several good varieties available and they should use the trusted varieties they had been using over the years,” he added.

