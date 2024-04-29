 Agri Dept takes paddy seed samples to ensure good quality : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Agri Dept takes paddy seed samples to ensure good quality

Agri Dept takes paddy seed samples to ensure good quality

Agri Dept takes paddy seed samples to ensure good quality

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 28

Ahead of the paddy sowing season, the Agriculture Department has started a drive to draw samples of the paddy seeds in the district.

Recently, farmers had raised concerns over overcharging by seed dealers, black-marketing and quality of the seeds available in the markets.

Following this, the licence of a seed dealer was suspended by Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma.

The Subdivisional Officer (SDO), Agriculture Department, Jitender Mehta, said, “The paddy sowing season is about to begin and to ensure that the farmers get good quality seeds, samples are being taken in the district. So far, 47 samples have been taken and sent to the laboratory for testing. Besides the sampling, it is also being checked that the dealers are not overcharging the farmers. There was a complaint of overcharging following which an inspection was conducted and the licence was suspended. If the dealer fails to give any satisfactory reply, his licence will be cancelled.”

“Higher demand coupled with lower availability of a particular paddy seed variety (sava 7501) in the market is being observed. Last year, the variety had shown good results and the farmers had got higher yield due to whichthey want to buy the same variety this year also, but a very limited stock is available following which there are complaints of shortage. There are ample stocks of other varieties, but the farmers are waiting for the fresh stock of the sava variety, which is likely to be available in the first week of May,” he added.

The Deputy Director, Agriculture, Dr Surinder Malik, said, “The department has been taking samples of paddy seeds. Directions have been given to the dealers to ensure that good quality seeds are provided to the farmers and also to ensure that there should be no instance of overcharging else action will be taken against them.”

Rakesh Bains, spokesman of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, Charuni, said, “There have been complaints related to overcharging. The dealers supply seed to other states, which leads to shortage within the state and a number of farmers get seeds for themselves by paying extra money. In case they complain, the dealers stop giving quality seeds to them. Merely suspending the licence for a few days doesn’t make any difference to the dealers, the department should initiate strict action.”

“We also appeal to the farmers not to run behind any particular variety just because it gave them better yield last year, as it gives an opportunity to the companies and the dealers to take advantage of the situation. There are several good varieties available and they should use the trusted varieties they had been using over the years,” he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Kurukshetra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

2
Delhi

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

3
Punjab

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

4
Diaspora

'Indian-origin doctor who drove Tesla off cliff experienced ‘psychotic' break'

5
Trending

Vistara airlines responds to actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘airport circus’ comment

6
Bathinda

Ruckus forces Harsimrat Badal to cut short speech at SAD youth workers' rally in Bathinda

7
Himachal

Want world to know about 'Chinese repression': Tibetan girl who was jailed for demanding 'Free Tibet'

8
India

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving ex-PM Deve Gowda’s grandson

9
J & K

Village defence guard killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K's Udhampur; massive search operation on

10
Sports

Sanju Samson sends message to national selectors with blistering knock against LSG

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...

Pak boat carrying ~600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held

Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath

China talks smooth, India will never bow down, says Rajnath


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Amritsar: Tourism offices run from leased, rented spaces as dept’s prime properties sold off

Include stray dog issue in poll manifesto: Residents to candidates

Post conclusion of events, organisers leave heaps of garbage at public places

Amritsar MC sanitation workers’ demands to be fulfilled

Residents to protest dumping of waste into Tung Dhab drain

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals slug it out on social media platforms

INDIA VOTES 2024: Main rivals in Chandigarh slug it out on social media platforms

Chandigarh: Ex-MC poll coordinator of Congress now bats for BJP

What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress wants to get power with false promises: Sanjay Tandon

Congress leaders join BJP with scores of workers

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Man kills friend over common love interest for a woman in Delhi's Mahindra Park

Delhi Congress chief Lovely resigns

AAP-Congress alliance falling apart: Sachdeva

Wife ‘denied’ permission to meet Kejriwal, alleges AAP

Kejriwal arrest a conspiracy to weaken Opposition: Bhardwaj

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Pilgrim’s progress for candidates as religion dominates poll discourse

Over 2.90 lakh MT wheat procured from mandis

SDM reviews wheat procurement

Hit by car, man dies

Ludhiana youth held for kidnapping minor

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

CM Mann holds roadshow, campaigns for Parashar

Vendors seek accountability of candidates on promises

High lemon price leaves a sour taste

No respite from traffic bottlenecks on roads in old city areas

Health employee absent from duty but drawing salary

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at university in Patiala

Motorcycle-borne persons attack SAD BC wing chief

Deposit licensed weapons by May 6, says ADM