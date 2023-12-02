Haryana Agriculture Dept to demonstrate use of nano urea on 1 lakh acres

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 1

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department of the state will demonstrate the use of nano urea fertiliser on one lakh acres across the state during the rabi season 2023-24.

Farmers need to register on portal

The authorities claim the use of nano urea, is more efficient, eco-friendly and cost-effective than the conventional urea. It enhances crop yield, quality, and nutrient uptake while reducing the soil, water, and air pollution caused by the excess use of conventional urea.

The department hopes that this demonstration will encourage farmers to adopt nano urea so that it improves their farm productivity and profitability. It will also ensure the sustainability of the agricultural sector and environment.

“The department will conduct a demonstration on one lakh acres, for which the farmer has to register on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' (MFMB) portal. The department will approach the farmer concerned before the demonstration,” said Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA).

The excess use of chemical fertilisers deteriorates soil fertility. Toxic substances added to vegetables and crops are hazardous to humans and animals. Nitrogenous fertilisers decrease the soil pH and potassium fertilisers upset the nutrient balance, therefore, the government has initiated this step, he added.

The department has also fixed a district-wise target of 7,000 acres each for Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Hisar, Karnal, and Sirsa, 6,000 acres each for Jind, Kaithal, and, Kurukshetra, 5,000 each for Yamunanagar and Sonepat, 4,000 each for Ambala, Mehandergarh, Palwal, Rewari, and Rohtak, 3,000 acres each for Jhajjar and Mewat, 2,000 acres each for Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad and Gurugram, and 1,000 for Panchkula, he asserted. The farmers can also apply offline by submitting physical applications to the Block Agriculture Officer concerned, Agriculture Development Officer, Block Technology Manager, and Agriculture Technology Manager.

“We will also ensure the uploading of their applications. A sum of Rs 100 per bottle of nano urea will be charged from the farmers. IFFCO will ensure an adequate number of drones and an operator at the destination point in the state,” Dr Singh added.

