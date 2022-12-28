Agri varsity gets patent for two machines

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 27

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) has got two patents registered with the Centre for innovation in the de-stoning of ber and a pedal-operated amla pricking machine.

The university Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj said the patents have been granted by the government. He added that the pedal-operated machine would help pricking amla, which is used to prepare “murabba”, candy, pickle etc.

Dr Sandeep Arya, a university spokesperson, said the machine could be used by farmers in the setting up of small- and medium-scale business units. “These machines would be cost-effective. The university will tie up with manufacturers, who would prepare machines for market sale,” he added.