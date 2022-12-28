Agri varsity gets patent for two machines

Hisar, December 27
Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) has got two patents registered with the Centre for innovation in the de-stoning of ber and a pedal-operated amla pricking machine.
The university Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj said the patents have been granted by the government. He added that the pedal-operated machine would help pricking amla, which is used to prepare “murabba”, candy, pickle etc.
Dr Sandeep Arya, a university spokesperson, said the machine could be used by farmers in the setting up of small- and medium-scale business units. “These machines would be cost-effective. The university will tie up with manufacturers, who would prepare machines for market sale,” he added.
