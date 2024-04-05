Agri varsity honours 25 retired employees

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 4

The Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University honoured 25 retired employees of the university. These employees retired in August-November last year.

The university organised a ceremony to honour these employees at Fletcher Bhawan on Thursday. Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj applauded their service and presented them with shawls and mementoes.

The Vice-Chancellor said everyone has worked together to take the university to greater heights. “It is the result of the remarkable work done by the officials and employees that the university has made its own identity at the international level,” he said, adding that the university will always be indebted to the retired employees.

He said the contribution of every employee is valuable. He called upon the employees to share their experiences with the future generation so that they can also perform their work with patience and dedication.

A total of five scientists — Dr Tejender Pal Malik, Dr Kushal Raj, Dr Rakesh Mehra, Dr Yogender Kumar Yadav and Dr SS Jakhar — and 20 non-teaching staff members — Sudesh, Rakesh Kumar, Madan Lal, Shiv Sewak, Alka Arora, Keshav Prasad, Shashi Bala, Rammehar Singh, Ashok Kumar, Rajender Kumar, Bahadur Singh, Prithvi Singh, Mohan Lal, Chhanga Ram, Rambai, Ratan Singh, Siyaram, Sat Narayan, Karan Singh and Ramesh Kumar — retired from the university during the four months last year.

