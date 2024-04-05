Agri varsity honours 25 retired employees

Hisar, April 4
The Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University honoured 25 retired employees of the university. These employees retired in August-November last year.
The university organised a ceremony to honour these employees at Fletcher Bhawan on Thursday. Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj applauded their service and presented them with shawls and mementoes.
The Vice-Chancellor said everyone has worked together to take the university to greater heights. “It is the result of the remarkable work done by the officials and employees that the university has made its own identity at the international level,” he said, adding that the university will always be indebted to the retired employees.
He said the contribution of every employee is valuable. He called upon the employees to share their experiences with the future generation so that they can also perform their work with patience and dedication.
A total of five scientists — Dr Tejender Pal Malik, Dr Kushal Raj, Dr Rakesh Mehra, Dr Yogender Kumar Yadav and Dr SS Jakhar — and 20 non-teaching staff members — Sudesh, Rakesh Kumar, Madan Lal, Shiv Sewak, Alka Arora, Keshav Prasad, Shashi Bala, Rammehar Singh, Ashok Kumar, Rajender Kumar, Bahadur Singh, Prithvi Singh, Mohan Lal, Chhanga Ram, Rambai, Ratan Singh, Siyaram, Sat Narayan, Karan Singh and Ramesh Kumar — retired from the university during the four months last year.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan
The fresh claims relate to 20 killings since 2020 which have...
RBI flags inflation risks, keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after ...
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...