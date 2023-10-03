Agriculture fair to begin on Oct 8

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 2

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal has called upon the state’s farmers to visit the Haryana Agricultural Development Fair, to be held from October 8 to 10, at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar.

The event will be attended by Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, CM Manohar Lal Khattar, other state ministers and farmers.

Dalal expressed his intention to expand the event to a massive scale as that of the Surajkund Fair, and organise it on an annual basis in future. He also invited agricultural universities, scientists and entrepreneurs from other states.

#Agriculture #Haryana Agricultural University HAU #Hisar