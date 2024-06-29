Agriculture Minister addresses grievances at Samadhan Shivir

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 28

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar directed officials to prioritise and resolve issues related to the general public while addressing people’s grievances at the Samadhan Shivir held at the Hydel Colony of Bhudkalan village in Pratap Nagar block and the PWD Rest House in Chhachhrauli town of Yamunanagar district. The minister resolved several problems on the spot during the campaign.

Chuharpur Kalan village sarpanch Geeta Ram requested the demarcation of a drain, while Rakesh Deodhar raised the issue of getting benefits under the Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojna and Kamla, a resident of Kutipur, requested an instalment for house repairs.

Besides these complaints, Shiv Colony residents Kamlesh, Tarun, Nirmal, and Anita asked for the construction of their house lane and the Manipur village gram panchayat officials requested the construction of a school boundary wall.

The sarpanch of Rampur Khadar village asked for a road to crematorium; Ghulamdin from Kansali village requested an instalment for house repairs and Chhachhrauli residents raised concerns about improving cleanliness in the town.

When Omkar from Sankhera village complained that his land was registered under another person’s name under the “Meri Fasal Mera Byora Scheme,” the minister directed officers to take action against the responsible party.

Kanwar Pal Gujjar said these camps primarily addressed issues directly related to the public such as the parivar pehchan patra, land registration, social security pension schemes, ration cards and distribution, electricity, water, irrigation and crime-related complaints.

