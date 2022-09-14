Ahead of bypoll, school education hot issue in Adampur segment

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 13

The issue of school education has turned into a hot political narrative in the Adampur assembly segment ahead of the bypoll scheduled in this segment of the district later this year.

Anyone against SYL can’t win in Haryana: Hooda Chandigarh: Anyone who was against the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal could not think of contesting polls in Haryana, said former Chief Minister (CM) Bhupinder Singh Hooda while hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal’s recent statement on the issue. “The Congress is the only alternative to the BJP in the state,” he claimed. — TNS

Congress MP Deepender Hooda today reached various dharnas going on in government schools in this segment and demanded filling of vacant posts. He visited government schools in Khairampur, Mohabbatpur Dhani, Chuli Kalan and Chuli Bagdian villages, where students and residents have been holding dharna against the shortage of teachers.

Lashing out at the BJP government, Hooda said the government slogan of “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” had turned out to be a hollow one as girl students in rural areas were not getting even the basic facilities in schools. He stated, “A total of 2,332 new schools were established from 2004 to 2014 under the Hooda government. But the BJP government has closed 301 government schools and merged 4,800, thus abolishing 25,000, out of 38,476 vacant posts of teachers,” he alleged.

The MP said government girls school in Khairampur village had only two teachers for 126 students, while six out of eight teachers had been transferred from Dhani Mohabbatpur school, which had 163 children.