Ahead of call to hold march, BKU (SBS) leaders detained

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 21

Ahead of the call for a protest in Chandigarh given by leaders of various farmer unions of Punjab and Haryana, leaders of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) were detained by the police on Monday.

Tejveer Singh, spokesman for the BKU (SBS), said a call of protest in Chandigarh was given from August 22 to raise the demand of compensation for the flood-affected farmers of Haryana and Punjab, but the police started detaining the leaders on Monday.

We will reach chandigarh We were called for a meeting by the administration, but have been detained. Even if all leaders get detained, the farmers will reach Chandigarh in large numbers to make our movement successful. Amarjeet Singh Mohri, BKU (SBS) Chief

In Punjab, leaders of several unions were detained, while union chief Amarjeet Singh Mohri, Jai Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and farm leaders in Ambala, Sanju Nambardar and Sanjeev Kumar from Kurukshetra and Satyawan from Jind were detained.

“We will continue to raise our voice. We wanted to hold a peaceful march in Chandigarh in order to raise our voice to get compensation for the flood-affected farmers. Though the leaders have been detained, the farmers will assemble at the Shambhu toll plaza and reach Chandigarh as per the call given. We request the khap leaders and the various farmer unions to reach in large numbers so that the voice of the farmers could be raised effectively”, he added.

In a video, BKU (SBS) chief Amarjeet Singh Mohri said, “We were called for a meeting by the administration, but have been detained. Even if all leaders get detained, the farmers will reach Chandigarh in large numbers to make our movement successful.”

In Kurukshetra, three BKU leaders were detained on Monday. SP Kurukshetra Surinder Singh Bhoria said to maintain the law and order situation, three farm leaders were put under preventive detention. The farmers are being requested to maintain a peaceful situation.

Three farmers leaders detained in Jind, Fatehabad

Hisar: The Narwana police in Jind detained two farm leaders, Satyawan Danoda and Ashok, in Narwana and one leader from Fatehabad district today in view of the protest call by various farmer unions in Chandigarh from August 22 against the non-payment of compensation to the flood-affected farmers.

#Ambala #Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU #Shaheed Bhagat Singh