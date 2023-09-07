Ahead of G20 Summit, traffic advisory issued in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 6

With Trident Gurugram all set to host South Korean delegates for the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi, commuters to IGI Airport will have to take diversions from midnight on September 7 to midnight on September 10.

Commuters make their way past a Gandhi statue installed at the Delhi Gate ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Issuing a fresh road map, the local traffic police issued an advisory, asking commuters to make travel plans with sufficient time in hand to ensure they do not miss their flights. As per the plan, those headed from Gurugram to T3 will have to take the Old Delhi-Gurugram road from Rajeev Chowk/IFFCO Chowk to reach T3 via Urban Extension Road. Similarly, those heading to T1, will also have to take the Old Delhi-Gurugram road till the T3 road and then reach T1 via Ullan Batar Marg.

Fourth G20 Sherpa meeting During the fourth G20 Sherpa meeting at ITC Grand Bharat, the rich cultural heritage & tradition of Haryana was showcased under ‘Weaving India Together’.

The foreign dignitaries enjoyed Haryanvi folk dances like Teej Festival, Panihari Chants, Khoria Dance and Rasiya Dance. What however caught the fancy was the turban-tying activity and stall of Gita verses.

The majority of dignitaries were seen thronging the stall to listen to Gita hymns.

No heavy vehicles would be allowed to enter Delhi from Rajokri Border except ambulance and fire engines.

All essential commodity vehicles and passenger buses can reach Delhi via IFFCO Chowk-MG Road-Sikanderpur Metro Station-Mehrauli Road route towards Aya Nagar in Delhi.

“We have put diversions to keep travel for commuters hassle-free. The traffic police will be on roads to ensure there is no congestion or inconvenience to delegates or other commuters. We have also issued appeal to people to avoid unnecessary travel,” said DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram administration has issued work-from-home advisory for companies based in the Udyog Vihar area though the majority of corporate offices in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram have already facilitated work-from-home arrangements for their employees. A special medical team of specialists has been constituted, which will be deputed along with hi-tech ambulances at Trident. DC Gurugram has ordered a fire audit of the hotel. A food safety inspector has also been deputed for quality check. The usage of drones has been banned in the area from September 8 to 10.

