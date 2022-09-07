Ahead of Kejri's visit, Ranjit, Kuldeep hold meeting in Adampur

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, September 6

As the political activities are picking up in Adampur Assembly which is set to go to polls, Power Minister Ranjit Singh held a ‘bijli panchayat’ to redress the grievances related to the Electricity Department in Adampur today.

Former MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, who joined the BJP after resigning from the Congress, also shared the stage with the minister.

The minister said problems of people in rural areas and dhanis would be resolved on priority at the earliest. He warned of strict action against officials who cause unnecessary delay in resolving public grievances.

The meeting was crucial ahead of the two-day visit of AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, to Hisar and Adampur begining tomorrow.

BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi who had been four-time MLA from Adampur Assembly segment dared AAP leader Kejriwal to announce the due share of SYL waters for Haryana in presence of the Punjab Chief Minister Mann during his visit to Adampur. “I will share the stage with him if he makes this announcement on the SYL,” he stated.

Bishnoi alleged that successive governments had neglected Adampur in terms of development. “Even though I was Congress MLA, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured me that there will be no discrimination in development and released grants for Adampur. Now, I have joined the BJP as people of my constituency also want me to be part of the government,” he stated.

Bishnoi said those who wanted to pose a political challenge to him in Adampur byelection are welcome to enjoy local dishes like halwa, chorma, but they will not get votes and support of people.

Minister Ranjit Singh said that during the last eight years, the state had provided maximum compensation for crops affected due to various calamities and diseases.