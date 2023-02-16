Ahead of Manesar MC election, 80 societies seek separate wards

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 15

With the Manesar Municipal Corporation (MC) all set to have its very first civic election and the delimitation of wards underway, 80 group housing societies have demanded separate wards.

The poll will be held for 24 sectors of Gurugram (Sector 76 to 99) that comprise more than 80 group housing societies and total 30 villages.

Residents claim many societies have been clubbed together with villages in wards, put them out of focus.

“This entire election process is revolving around villages. The needs of group housing societies and voters are totally different from those of villages. Candidates are concentrating only on rural areas and we feel left out. Separate wards will make these elections relevant for society dwellers too,” said Parveen Malik of the United Association of New Gurugram.

“Majority of our infrastructure is entrusted with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority or builder and despite paying infrastructure and external development charges, along with monthly maintenance, we are struggling. We are also paying property tax. What for? We don’t want to keep paying taxes only to see all facilities going to villages,” said Malik.