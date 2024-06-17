Ahead of monsoon, MoS Sudha oversees preparedness in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 16

Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha has directed the district administration to get the Sarasvati river cleaned and its embankments strengthened on time, in view of the upcoming monsoon season.

Prevent waterlogging Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha visited Pipli, Kheri Markanda, Hari Nagar, Didar Nagar, Sirsala Road and other areas along the Sarasvati river to check the preparedness of the administration and prevent waterlogging during the rainy season.He directed the officials to ensure that there were no clogging of the sewer lines.

Sudha visited Pipli, Kheri Markanda, Hari Nagar, Didar Nagar, Sirsala Road and other areas along the Sarasvati river to check the preparedness of the administration and prevent waterlogging during the rainy season.

The minister, who inspected various locations along with Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma and officials of various departments on Saturday, directed the officials to ensure that there were no clogging of the sewer lines.

He said, “Officials have been directed to ensure that all drains are cleaned and the sewerage system functions properly. There should be no waterlogging during the monsoon. Directions have been given to strengthen the embankments of Sarasvati river in the Hari Nagar area and block the old sewerage system. The officials have been told to ensure that there is no clogging in the new system.”

The Deputy Commissioner has been asked to assign duties to the officials to inspect the ongoing preparations every three days and present a report. The residents were also asked to keep monitoring the work and the contractor would be paid only after getting the satisfaction report from the residents.

Sudha said, “The complaints regarding the overflowing sewer lines and blockages will be addressed immediately by the officials. Near Sirsala Road, Sarasvati river is being cleaned under the MGNREGA scheme, and the work will be completed on time. Directions related to the drains in the Kedar Nagar area on Pehowa Road has also been given. All drains will be cleaned on a priority basis.”

Last year, the residential areas had witnessed severe waterlogging for several days due to overflowing of Sarasvati and Markanda rivers in Kurukshetra.

Superintending Engineer of the Irrigation Department Arvind Kaushik, XEN Navtej Singh, Zila Parishad vice-chairman DP Chaudhary and several other officials were present during the inspection.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #Monsoon