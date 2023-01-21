Gurugram: Ahead of R-Day, traffic police issues advisory

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 20

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, the entry of heavy commercial vehicles in Gurugram and Delhi will be restricted from 9 pm on January 22 to 1.30 pm on January 23, and from 9 pm on January 25 to 1.30 pm on January 26, said the Gurugram traffic police.

An advisory from the authorities has instructed that heavy vehicle drivers coming from Jaipur must use the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

“In case of traffic jam at Panchgaon Chowk, Manesar Chowk, Sirhaul Border and Kapriwas Chowk, alternative routes have been determined from Bilaspur, KMP Expressway, Farukhnagar, Himgiri Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk, Udyog Vihar and Kherki Daula toll plaza. For security purposes, entry of heavy vehicles is prohibited in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Republic Day,” read the advisory.

