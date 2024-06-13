Ahead of rains, flood fear grips residents along Tangri banks

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 12

As the monsoon nears, the residents living in the colonies situated on the Tangri river bed and along the river are a worried lot. Tangri is a seasonal river and it swells when there is heavy rainfall in the Shivalik region. Last year, the overflowing river had left a trail of large-scale damage.

Deepak Dhiman, a resident of Rampura area, said, “The land in Tangri river belongs to the people and they can use it for agricultural purposes only. But a number of people have got structures constructed due to which the size of the riverbed has shrunk over the years, creating obstacles in the smooth flow of water. Last year, people living in the nearby colonies and industrial areas witnessed floods and suffered losses worth crores. We request the departments concerned to clear the riverbed on time to ensure that the water remains in the river.”

Alok Sood, executive member of the Ambala Scientific Instruments Manufacturers Association, said, “After floods, there was an announcement regarding the construction of a bundh on Tangri river to protect the industrial area, but the project is yet to begin. Mining in Tangri river was banned several years ago due to which the level of sand has increased in the river, leaving insufficient space for the smooth flow of water. The government should resume mining in the Tangri river so that the water can flow smoothly.”

Meanwhile, SDM Ambala Cantonment Satinder Siwach said, “Meetings have been held with the officials of the Irrigation Department, Municipal Council and Cantonment Board and directions have been issued to ensure that the drains are cleared and the river is cleaned so that there are no flood-like situation in Ambala Cantonment.”

