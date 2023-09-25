Ahead of winter, pulmonary health checkup for Gurugram traffic cops

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 24

As the city gears up for bad air days, the Gurugram traffic police have decided to get the pulmonary health checkup of its cops conducted. As many as 1,200 traffic personnel will be examined for any possible lung issues, breathing difficulties or allergies. This will finalise their postings during the forthcoming winters.

Even though the entire force is well equipped with anti-pollution masks every winter, the police is being extra cautious as the city has been in the worst air category (in the NCR) for the past five years.

With many cops having been affected with Covid multiple times, the police are getting their workforce examined, following which their place of posting would be decided. The ones with the good health will be posted in areas with poorest air quality index (AQI) while those with any issue will be posted to places with lesser vehicular density. “We have enough masks for cops, but regular health checkups are being conducted. This time we will be getting their lungs examined. On an average, the cops spend 8 hours outside even when there is poor air quality. This checkup will help in rationalising their posting and ensuring their good pulmonary health,” said Virender Vij, DCP, traffic.

