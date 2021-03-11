Ahir protest: Agitators create ‘ruckus’ on NH 48 in Gurugram

As per reports, few protesters allegedly went on rampage and broke window panes of a woman’s car

Ahir protest: Agitators create ‘ruckus’ on NH 48 in Gurugram

People from the Ahir community stage a protest demanding the formation of Ahir regiment in the Indian Army, at Delhi-Gurugram expressway. PTI

Sumedha Sharma

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 15

Ruckus and Chaos prevailed over NH 48 in Gurugram on Sunday, as a protest march—‘Adhikar Yatra for Ahir Regiment’— held almost entire city hostage for several hours. As per reports, few protesters allegedly went on rampage and broke window panes of a woman’s car.

An FIR has been registered in the case.

According to police, the woman driver was driving an i20 towards DLF Phase 3 when the protesters blocked her way on service lane of Rajiv Chowk. She requested them to let her pass but they didn’t listen and allegedly broke her car’s window panes. There were also reports of a man being thrashed in Shivaji Nagar but no official report was filed. 

The rally which started from Kherki Daula had hundreds of people. Though police had ordered diversions, protesters took over almost entire national highway. The young protesters went zooming on bikes, doing stunts and dancing around while taking entire traffic to ransom. People heading to hospitals and their respective destinations were seen pleading before them, to allow them to pass, but protesters refused to budge. The cops on duty were most harried, who were seen at numerous points avoiding confrontations. The Ahir leaders were seen arguing with cops as latter tried clicking pictures of the chaos. 

“They took entire expressway to ransom. We tried reasoning with them but they refused to budge. They did not stick to announced route but went to diverted route as well. Moreover, they misbehaved with police,” said a senior cop in duty. 

“We have been sitting on Dharna for last 90 days but nobody is listening us. Our youths are frustrated and it’s their rage that is coming out and we have thus organised this Adhikaar yatra,” said Captain Yadhuveer, one of the protestErs. 

“The yatra also led to massive jam on road but traffic police sweated it out to keep things going. There were congestions as many protesters were not adhering to norms of pre-decided route. However, we managed to keep things going,” said DCP Traffic Ravinder Tomar.

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Police job aspirants were tutored in Chandigarh day before examination

3
Haryana

BKU split: Senior leader parts ways to form 'apolitical' farmer outfit, hits out at Tikait brothers

4
Sports

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

5
World

Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar; Punjab CM, parties, SGPC condemn killing

6
Himachal

Portals of tunnel connected on Manali NH

7
Sports

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

8
World

Gunman kills 10 in 'racially motivated' shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested

9
Punjab

Nothing to do with him, says Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa’s family

10
J & K

Katra bus fire: Little-known outfit claims responsibility, J-K Police say 'terror' angle not ruled out

Don't Miss

View All
Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Top News

Day after banning wheat exports, Centre extends procurement season

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

Government asks states, FCI to continue procurement till May...

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

IMD issues rain alert for Kerala; Monsoon to advance into So...

Blistering weather conditions prevail across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 degrees Celsius

Blistering weather conditions prevail across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 degrees Celsius

Bathinda records a high of 46.8 degrees C; Chandigarh braves...

Congress Working Committee meets to approve Chintan Shivir resolutions; final declaration today evening

No shortcuts, must go back to the people: Rahul, Sonia announce mass contact from October 2

Chintan Shivir ends with Bharat Jodo call; Rahul says Congre...

Thomas Cup: Lakshya Sen given perfect start to Indian team by winning 1st match

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces Rs 1 crore cash awar...

Cities

View All

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: No ruckus created, thanks to helping hands!

Pathankot cops book Teena Choudhury for extortion

Two booked for rape

Lok Adalat: 439 cases settled in Tarn Taran

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Private traders dejected, mill owners happy over ban on wheat export

GMCH-32, Chandigarh, halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Dummy arms and ammunition meant for shooting web series send Mohali police into tizzy

Child killed in Dera Bassi fire

2 more Chandigarh slums get eviction notices

Cruelty by accused must be factored in for bail, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

Mundka fire: NHRC issues notice to Delhi government, to send team for on-spot probe

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal forays into Kerala, announces political alliance with Twenty20

Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive

Delhi Congress stages protest near BJP headquarter over anti-encroachment drives

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

PHSC official visits Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi Civil Hospitals

3,648 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat

World Migratory Birds Day : Fertilisers, weeds making wetlands unfit for winged guests, say ecologists

Students told to be socially responsible towards nature

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

Youth Congress workers protest near JP Nadda's venue in Ludhiana, detained

Daughter refuses to hug woman; kids decline to live with parents

Rs 2,000-crore land allotted to school being used for commercial purposes in Ludhiana

Wait for mechanical sweeping machines, sprinklers gets longer

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

Private van operators defy school vahan scheme with impunity

Blood donation camp organised in Patiala

4 estranged couples reunited at Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Adalat