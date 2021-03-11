Ahir protest: Agitators create ‘ruckus’ on NH 48 in Gurugram

Sumedha Sharma

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 15

Ruckus and Chaos prevailed over NH 48 in Gurugram on Sunday, as a protest march—‘Adhikar Yatra for Ahir Regiment’— held almost entire city hostage for several hours. As per reports, few protesters allegedly went on rampage and broke window panes of a woman’s car.

An FIR has been registered in the case.

According to police, the woman driver was driving an i20 towards DLF Phase 3 when the protesters blocked her way on service lane of Rajiv Chowk. She requested them to let her pass but they didn’t listen and allegedly broke her car’s window panes. There were also reports of a man being thrashed in Shivaji Nagar but no official report was filed.

The rally which started from Kherki Daula had hundreds of people. Though police had ordered diversions, protesters took over almost entire national highway. The young protesters went zooming on bikes, doing stunts and dancing around while taking entire traffic to ransom. People heading to hospitals and their respective destinations were seen pleading before them, to allow them to pass, but protesters refused to budge. The cops on duty were most harried, who were seen at numerous points avoiding confrontations. The Ahir leaders were seen arguing with cops as latter tried clicking pictures of the chaos.

“They took entire expressway to ransom. We tried reasoning with them but they refused to budge. They did not stick to announced route but went to diverted route as well. Moreover, they misbehaved with police,” said a senior cop in duty.

“We have been sitting on Dharna for last 90 days but nobody is listening us. Our youths are frustrated and it’s their rage that is coming out and we have thus organised this Adhikaar yatra,” said Captain Yadhuveer, one of the protestErs.

“The yatra also led to massive jam on road but traffic police sweated it out to keep things going. There were congestions as many protesters were not adhering to norms of pre-decided route. However, we managed to keep things going,” said DCP Traffic Ravinder Tomar.