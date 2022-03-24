Ahir stir paralyses Gurugram

Hundreds of supporters of the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha took out a march from Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk in Gurugram.
Their stir led to traffic chaos on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).
They have been protesting for the last 48 days, demanding an Ahir regiment.
