Ahir stir paralyses Gurugram

Hundreds of supporters of the Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha took out a march from Kherki Daula toll plaza to Hero Honda Chowk in Gurugram.

Their stir led to traffic chaos on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

They have been protesting for the last 48 days, demanding an Ahir regiment.