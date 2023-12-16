AIIMS Rewari will soon be set up by Centre: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh, December 15
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Centre would soon establish AIIMS in Rewari. The Haryana Government is actively advancing the project by collaborating with the Centre. The tender process would start soon.
The Chief Minister was replying to a question raised by MLA Chiranjeev Rao during Question Hour on the first day of the winter session of the Haryana Assembly here today.
Khattar highlighted that in response to the 2015 demand from the people of Rewari, the decision to build AIIMS was announced. The state government actively pursued this matter through discussions with the Centre, and in 2022, our request was accepted.
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that individuals whose houses were damaged during the July 2023 floods could still submit written appeals to the Deputy Commissioner of their respective districts for compensation. This applies only if the damage wasn’t previously reported and found true upon investigation.
Previously, the state government invited applications for flood damage compensation through the e-compensation portal. A total of 1,34,310 applications were received for crop loss (excluding cotton), 6,057 for house damage and 383 for animal loss.
Responding to a question, the Deputy CM said that a proposal to establish an industrial model township near the intersection of NH-152D and the Delhi-Katra expressway in Jind district is under consideration.
Dushyant Chautala further said that two potential sites in Jind have been identified and the land acquisition process has been initiated through all available avenues of e-Bhoomi, Land Pooling Policy-2022 and Land Partnership Policy. He further said that a detailed site assessment would be conducted by HSIIDC after finalising the site based on the responses received from landowners on the e-Bhoomi portal.
