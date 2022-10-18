Air quality in Faridabad slips into ‘poor’ category in a week

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, October 17

Owing to dry weather conditions accompanied with a rise in dust pollution, the ambient air quality (PM 2.5) in the city has slipped to ‘poor’ category. For the first time after the monsoons, it has sharply dropped over the past one week.

The air quality index (AQI), which was recorded in the ‘good’ category (below 50 points) on October 10, declined to 257 this evening that is a drop of over 200 points in one week. Sources in the Pollution Control Department claimed that in view of the persisting climatic conditions, the AQI might drop further.

Though, the graded response action plan (GRAP) was imposed on October 1, the issue of dust pollution due to construction activities, dumping and burning of waste in open and plying of outdated vehicles were still problems of concern. “Heaps of dust is generated due to the movement of vehicles on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway project lying non-metalled,” said AK Gaur, a resident.

Besides Faridabad, NCR cities, including Gurugram, Delhi and Noida also recorded AQI between 234 and 287, today. Smita Kanodia, Regional officer, State Pollution Control Board said with GRAP in force, a tight vigil was being kept to prevent any violation of the norms. No incident of stubble burning had been reported this season in Faridabad and Palwal districts, she added.

