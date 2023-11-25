Air show marks platinum jubilee of Tuskers

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 24

The Indian Air Force organised a spectacular air show to mark the platinum jubilee celebration of the Tuskers (No. 5 Squadron) and commemorate the achievements of its service on completion of 75 years, at the Air Force Station here today.

Aakashganga para-diving team members perform during the air show in Ambala on Friday. photos: Pradeep Tewari

During the event, Rafale and Jaguars performed air manoeuvres and different formations, while Suryakiran aerobatics team and the Akashganga para-diving team presented a breathtaking air display.

The ceremony was attended by serving personnel, their families and veterans. Several veterans, who served the squadron, while interacting with mediapersons, recalled their days and said with the induction of new aircraft and weapons, the Air Force was well-equipped to counter the adversaries.

Air Commodore KK Badhwar (retd) said, “The squadron is at its pinnacle and the boys are capable of protecting the country in any contingency.”

Air Marshal LK Malhotra (retd) said, “The Air Force has been growing from strength to strength. The aircraft are being upgraded continuously and more power and muscles are being added. They can take on both adversaries with the present strength.”

Talking about air power, former Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said the force had grown over the years. “The fighter fleet is getting stronger and new advanced weapons are also being inducted. The defence ecosystem is improving continuously. Inclusion of Rafale was a great milestone and we have seen its capabilities during the show. Indigenous aircraft will further increase the airpower,” he said.

About the move to redesignate the Air Force as Indian Air and Space Force, the former Air Chief Marshal remarked, “Air and space is a natural integration. Every country has its own approach. In view of the synergy, core strength and capabilities, moving to the Air and Space Force will be a step in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, a special “postal cover” was released by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Commodore Commandant of the squadron. He said it was a tribute to all those who had contributed to building the squadron’s rich legacy.

“The squadron has been pivotal in upholding the honour of the nation, be it the operations in Congo, the 1965 War with Pakistan, or the 1971 War for Liberation of Bangladesh. In 1961, under the aegis the United Nations, during operations in Congo, No. 5 Squadron operated Canberra long-range attack aircraft. The Tuskers have proved their mettle by displaying exceptional professionalism and representing the IAF internationally,” he stated.

