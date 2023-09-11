Ajay Chautala JJP national chief again

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 10

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) re-elected Ajay Singh Chautala as its national president at the party’s national executive meeting held in Hisar today. The party executive committee unanimously took the decision to assign the responsibility of national president to Ajay Chautala again.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said the party would contest elections on about 25 to 30 seats in Rajasthan during the upcoming Assembly elections. Dushyant said the party would focus on 18 districts in Rajasthan, which traditionally had a support base from the time of Devi Lal, the great grandfather of Dushyant.

About the party president Ajay Singh Chautala is the son of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala and grandson of former Deputy PM Devi Lal

He made political debut from Data Ram Garh Assembly constituency in Rajasthan when he got elected as an MLA in 1989 and later from Nohar in Rajasthan in 1993. He was an MP from the Bhiwani Lok Sabha seat in 1999

He got elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2004 and as a legislator from the Dabwali Assembly segment in 2009

His son Dushyant Chautala is serving as Deputy Chief Minister in Haryana’s BJP-JJP government

The Deputy CM said the JJP would sound the poll bugle for the Rajasthan Assembly elections from the Sikar Lok Sabha constituency, which was once represented by Devi Lal when he became Deputy Prime Minister of the country. “It will be a historic rally by the JJP. The party is preparing to contest elections on 25-30 Assembly seats in Rajasthan. The JJP will focus on 18 such districts which had been a traditional support base from the time of Devi Lal,” he said adding that the party leadership would soon assign the responsibilities of party cadre regarding the preparations and campaigning for the Rajasthan elections. Former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal had represented Sikar constituency in the Lok Sabha in 1989.

Dushyant said they would celebrate Devi Lal’s birth anniversary as the ‘Kisan Vijay Samman Diwas’ function to be held in Sikar in Rajasthan on September 25.

Regarding the decisions taken in the context of Haryana, Dushyant said the JJP would run a membership campaign across the state in October and a target has been set to make five lakh members. “We will launch ‘Ek booth, ek yodha’ and ‘Ek booth ek sakhi’to strengthen the JJP at the booth level.

Dushyant said the party had conducted the Lok Sabha-level rallies in Sonepat and Faridabad while the rally for Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency would be held in Dadri on September 17. Next, the rally will be organised in Kurukshetra on October 2.

