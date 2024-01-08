Ajay, Dushyant exhort party workers to gear up for polls

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 7

With Lok Sabha and Assembly elections approaching, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) organised a Nav Sankalp Yatra of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency area in Gharaunda on Sunday. It was addressed by JJP president Ajay Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, and other prominent party leaders.

Ajay and Dushyant urged party workers to reach out to the masses and connect them with the party’s vision. They also asked the party workers to be ready for the electoral battle of 2024 and to pacify the disgruntled workers and bring them back to the party fold. The workers raised slogans to make Dushyant the chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Will contest if legal hurdles cleared: Ajay There are some legal hurdles. If these are cleared, then I will contest. If I am unable to contest, my son Digvijay Singh Chautala will contest Lok Sabha elections from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat. —Ajay Chautala, JJP president

Ajay asked party workers to go for door-to-door campaign and promote the party’s work, while Dushyant emphasised the role of booth yodha and booth sakhi in increasing the vote share of the party from 17 per cent to 35-40 per cent.

The Deputy CM also appealed to all workers to install the party flag at their residences and to highlight the party’s achievements and agenda. “The party’s flag and election symbol are our identity. All workers should install party flags on their residences so that other parties know that you are JJP workers,” said Dushyant, appealing to them to make new members in the party fold.

He highlighted various welfare steps taken by the state government and said they had initiated several steps, the results of which had started showing. “Today farmers don’t have to wait in the mandis to sell their produce and receive payment. The state government is purchasing 14 crops of the farmers at MSP,” he said.

He criticised the Congress for misleading the people on various issues. Ajay Chautala said, “Mission-2024 has started. The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections can be declared anytime. The JJP is organising rallies at the Lok Sabha level. Workers should be ready for the elections. Workers are the backbone, who promote the party and create the momentum. This momentum should be turned into a storm during elections,” said Ajay.

