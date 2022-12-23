Ajay Gawar is Hisar Panchayat Samiti chairperson

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 22

Ajay Gawar of the BJP has been unanimously elected the chairperson of the Panchayat Samiti (Block II) in Hisar today. The election to the post of vice-chairman could not be held and has been postponed for the next meeting.

SDM Jaiveer Yadav said members Sandeep and Subhash had proposed Gawar’s name, which was seconded by other members.

Meanwhile, election to the chairperson of the zila parishad was postponed due to lack of quorum in the meeting held today. None of the 30 members in the Hisar Zila Parishad has won on any party symbol even though the BJP has claimed that a majority of the members were affiliated to them.

The BJP has also staked the claim that the party-supported zila parishad member would become the chairperson.