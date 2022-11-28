Alarm bells for saffron party in K'shetra too

Kurukshetra, November 27
The Zila Parishad (ZP) election results have set the alarm bells ringing for the BJP, as just three candidates managed to win their wards for the party in the election results announced on Sunday.
Of the total 17 wards, the BJP had fielded candidates in 15 wards, of which the party candidates
managed to win only three wards. For BJP, Ravinder Kaur from ward-6, and Dharmpal Chaudhary and Sachin Kumar from ward 11 and 14, won respectively. For the AAP, it was
only Amrik Singh from ward-17 who managed to win the election.
The JJP claimed that three of its supported candidates, including Kanwarpal, son of JJP Shahabad MLA Ramkaran Kala, registered a win from ward-1. Kanwarpal had contested as an independent candidate. However, the MLA’s daughter-in-law, independent candidate, Pooja Rani, wife of former zila parishad member Sukram Pal couldn’t register win from ward-3. She was defeated by independent candidate Pinki.
“Winners of ward-5 Sukhwinder Singh and ward-7 Jasbir Singh are also JJP-supported candidates,” claimed JJP district chief Kuldeep Jakhwala.
