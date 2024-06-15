Tension grips Mewat region after cow vigilante shot at by cattle smugglers in Nuh

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, June 15
Tension gripped the Mewat region after a cow vigilante was shot at allegedly by cattle smugglers in the wee hours of Saturday at Sheikhpur village in the Ferozepur Jhirka area of Nuh district. The victim, Sonu, is reportedly in a critical condition, and is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital here, while all three smugglers have been detained.
Nuh SP Narendra Bijarniya confirmed the incident and said, “Sonu is in a critical condition, and is undergoing treatment.” As per initial reports, smugglers were believed to have come from Rajasthan. One of them was detained during the chase on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, who then led to the other two, he added.
The police had erected a naka, and the cow smugglers started shooting at it. Three cows have been recovered from the pick-up van and an alert has been issued in the Mewat region, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 Naxalites, security personnel killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur
The gunfight broke out in Abhujmad forest area of Narayanpur...
Excise policy case: Delhi High Court orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video recording of court proceedings from social media platforms
In the video, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is seen addressing a ...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
NEET-UG row: Fresh plea in Supreme Court seeks scrapping of exam, court-monitored CBI probe
The petition, filed by 20 students, has also sought directio...
G7 Summit commits to promoting India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Among the other priorities of the summit’s agenda, the commu...