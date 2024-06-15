Tension grips Mewat region after cow vigilante shot at by cattle smugglers in Nuh

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 15

Tension gripped the Mewat region after a cow vigilante was shot at allegedly by cattle smugglers in the wee hours of Saturday at Sheikhpur village in the Ferozepur Jhirka area of Nuh district. The victim, Sonu, is reportedly in a critical condition, and is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital here, while all three smugglers have been detained.

Nuh SP Narendra Bijarniya confirmed the incident and said, “Sonu is in a critical condition, and is undergoing treatment.” As per initial reports, smugglers were believed to have come from Rajasthan. One of them was detained during the chase on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, who then led to the other two, he added.

The police had erected a naka, and the cow smugglers started shooting at it. Three cows have been recovered from the pick-up van and an alert has been issued in the Mewat region, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ferozepur #Gurugram #Mewat #Nuh #Rajasthan