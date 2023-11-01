Alert sounded after four suspected encephalitis deaths in Haryana's Nuh district

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, October 31

Panic has gripped the Tauru block of Nuh district as four children of a family died after falling prey to a mysterious illness. The children, who started falling ill since October 19, were admitted to different hospitals where they died.

The Health Department suspects encephalitis as the cause of death. The entire area has been put on alert with 10 medical teams having been deputed there.

An urgent fever survey and immunisation drive have been launched. Speaking to The Tribune, Chief Medical Officer Dr Rajeev said they were examining all children in the area for similar symptoms.“We suspect encephalitis which is non-communicable. The deceased children were all immunised. We have taken blood samples of their relatives and sent these to the National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi. We will be able to identify the cause soon. We have put the area on alert,” said Dr Rajeev.

The children aged, between 4 to 7 years, lived in the Dhani area of Chahalka village. A total of 17 families live there.

On October 19, the first victim, Adnan (4), started vomiting uncontrollably. He was hospitalised but died within 24 hours. When the family returned with his body, Adnan’s 7-year-old sister Alisha too started showing similar symptoms. She was taken to Nalhar Medical College, Nuh, and died within hours.

The family performed the last rites of the two children, but panic gripped them when two cousins of the children — Nazish (4) and Danish (4) — too reported similar symptoms. They were taken to Alwar and Faridabad private hospitals where they breathed their last.

Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

#Gurugram #Nuh