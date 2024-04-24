Yamunanagar: All 5 ‘honour’ killing suspects sent to two-day custody

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 23

Two days after Abhishek, alias Rishu, was brutally murdered by five persons using knife, swords, bricks and stones, a local Jagadhri court today sent the suspects to two-day police custody.

Rishu of Hanuman Colony in the Chitta Hanuman Mandir area of Yamunanagar and Nisha, alias Poonam, of Gadhauli colony had a court marriage with Nisha in August 2023.

Both belonged to different communities and Nisha’s family was allegedly angry with their decision to get married. The couple has a three-month-old son.

It is alleged that Nisha’s two brothers, Channa Singh and Sachin, along with three other persons, Aaryan Sharma, Rahul and Abhishek, attacked and killed Rishu while he was sitting in his car with his relative Akash of Dera Bassi (Punjab) and Shashikant, an acquaintance, near Shiv’s house. In the attack, Akash and Shashikant sustained serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Shiv Kumar — the victim’s uncle — said he would have not called him to attend his daughter’s wedding had he known destiny had other plans for him. According to information, the Rishu and Nisha lived nearby and studied together in a school of Bada Model Town in Yamunanagar. As per Rishu’s family members, Nisha was his senior and was a graduate. However, but Rishu had only studied till Class XI.

“After their court marriage in August, Rishu and Nisha shifted to Zirakpur, where he was working as a recovery agent. After their marriage, Rishu and his wife had come to our home in Yamunanagar to offer prayers on Diwali. After the festival, he had now come to attend the marriage of his cousin,” said Shiv.

“My brother’s killers should be hanged to death,” said Rishu’s sister.

Yamunanagar City police station SHO Jagdish Chander said Channa, Sachin, Aaryan, Rahul and Abhishek were today produced in a Jagadhri court.

He said the court had sent them to two-day police custody.

