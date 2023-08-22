All 746 PACS to be registered as companies, says minister

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 21

The Union Government has allotted Rs 3,900 crore for the development of the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in Haryana. All 746 PACS of the state are being computerised and will be registered under the Companies Act.

This was stated by Haryana Minister for Cooperatives Dr Banwari Lal while addressing a gathering at the inaugural ceremony of a petrol station on the premises of Cooperative Sugar Mill in Bhali Anandpur village in Rohtak district on Monday.

The petrol station has been set up as a joint venture of the sugar mill and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The minister maintained that various products would be made available at all PACS in the state.

The farmers will also be provided godowns for storage of vegetables and foodgrains etc, he added.

Lal directed the officers concerned to get the maintenance work of the sugar mill completed by September 30 in view of the upcoming cane-crushing season.

Rohtak Deputy Commissioner-cum-chairman of the Cooperative Sugar Mill Ajay Kumar said nearly 6,000 farmers of 252 villages were associated with the mill, adding that the mill produced 5 lakh quintals of sugar was produced after crushing 58 lakh quintals of sugarcane in the last cane-crushing season.

“An amount of Rs 216 crore has been paid to the sugarcane farmers,” he said, adding that the mill had also earned an additional income of Rs 15.15 crore by producing 2.20 crore units of electricity.

Sugar Mill managing director Major Gayatri Ahlawat maintained that the establishment of the petrol station on the mill premises would benefit the mill as well as farmers. A Vita booth would also be established on the premises, she added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of sugarcane growers, led by representatives of the Bhali Kisan Sugarcane Committee and local chapter of All-India Kisan Sabha also submitted a memorandum to the minister regarding the problems faced by them.

The farmers requested the minister to get the last date for registration on ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal, order a special girdawari to assess the damage caused to sugarcane crop and increase the price of sugarcane to Rs 500 per quintal.

#Rohtak