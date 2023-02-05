All ACS-level officers to get EVs: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said to promote electric vehicles (EVs) in the state, these would be provided to all ACS-level officers. He said this in his address during the ‘Green Mobility Electric Vehicles Expo’ organised here today.

On the occasion, the Deputy CM observed several models of the EVs of different companies present at the expo. He told the people of the industrial sector, who came to the expo, that many new technologies were coming in EVs on which more work should be done.

Dushyant said policies had been made to promote EVs in all states of the country. Haryana has also made an EV policy, due to which people are rapidly adopting these vehicles by taking benefits under this policy. He said if any student of Haryana researches on EVs and gets it patented and if any university wants to open a research centre on the EV, the government would help him.

Dushyant called upon the industrialists to promote the manufacturing of the EVs keeping in mind the needs of future. For this, the state government will provide all possible help to them.