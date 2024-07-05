All divisions of Panchayati Raj Dept to come under one roof

Tribune News Service

All divisions of the Panchayati Raj Department, which are situated in different areas of the city, will be in a single building. The work on the new building, which will be eco-friendly, has been expedited by the authorities, who are claiming that the work will be completed before the deadline — March 31, 2025.

Will improve efficiency of dept Offices in a single building will also increase the efficiency of the department as officials will be able to coordinate with one another. The new building will be environment friendly. We will ensure the quality of work is good and people get timely services. — Vivek Chaudhary, CEO, Zila Parishad Solar power The new structure, designed to achieve zero carbon emissions, will be fully powered by solar energy. — Parminder Singh, XEN, Panchayati Raj

The new structure, designed to achieve zero carbon emissions, would be fully powered by solar energy, said Parminder Singh, XEN, Panchayati Raj.

It would also incorporate an advanced water treatment system to recycle water for the use in toilets and for irrigating terrace gardens and lawns. Only drinking water would be sourced externally, he added. The construction was being done as per the norms of the green rating for integrated habitat assessment (GRIHA), emphasising on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The work on the five-storey ed building commenced in October 2023, with a budget allocation of Rs 36 crore. As of now, nearly 25 per cent of the construction work was complete and the authorities had asked the agency to accelerate the work to meet the deadline.

“After the initial delay, we have expedited the work and are hopeful that it will be completed before the deadline,” he said.

“The building is being constructed in an ‘L’shaped design. The ground floor will have the offices of the CEO, Zila Parishad, and the Chairperson of the Zila Parishad, along with a double-height conference hall and a training hall,” the XEN said.

The first floor would accommodate the office of the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) and a meeting hall. On the second floor, the office of the Superintending Engineer (SE), Panchayati Raj, would be situated, while the third floor would house the office of the XEN, Panchayati Raj. The fourth floor would include a rest house with eight semi-deluxe rooms and an IT section, he added.

At present, these offices were scattered across different locations in the city, causing inconvenience to the public, who had to travel to multiple offices to get their work done related to the department. The new centralised facility aimed at addressing such issues by providing a one-stop location for all services.

Vivek Chaudhary, CEO, Zila Parishad, expressed confidence that they would meet the project deadline. “At the new office, people will get all facilities under one roof,” he remarked.

He said, “The offices in a single building will also increase the efficiency of the department as the officials will be able to coordinate with one another. The new building will be environment friendly. We will ensure the quality of work is good and people get timely services.”

