 All divisions of Panchayati Raj Dept to come under one roof : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • All divisions of Panchayati Raj Dept to come under one roof

All divisions of Panchayati Raj Dept to come under one roof

Work on eco-friendly building expedited; officials claim structure will be completed before March 31 deadline

All divisions of Panchayati Raj Dept to come under one roof

The eco-friendly building of the Panchayat Department is under way in Karnal. Photos: Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 4

All divisions of the Panchayati Raj Department, which are situated in different areas of the city, will be in a single building. The work on the new building, which will be eco-friendly, has been expedited by the authorities, who are claiming that the work will be completed before the deadline — March 31, 2025.

Will improve efficiency of dept

Offices in a single building will also increase the efficiency of the department as officials will be able to coordinate with one another. The new building will be environment friendly. We will ensure the quality of work is good and people get timely services. — Vivek Chaudhary, CEO, Zila Parishad

Solar power

The new structure, designed to achieve zero carbon emissions, will be fully powered by solar energy. — Parminder Singh, XEN, Panchayati Raj

The new structure, designed to achieve zero carbon emissions, would be fully powered by solar energy, said Parminder Singh, XEN, Panchayati Raj.

It would also incorporate an advanced water treatment system to recycle water for the use in toilets and for irrigating terrace gardens and lawns. Only drinking water would be sourced externally, he added. The construction was being done as per the norms of the green rating for integrated habitat assessment (GRIHA), emphasising on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The work on the five-storey ed building commenced in October 2023, with a budget allocation of Rs 36 crore. As of now, nearly 25 per cent of the construction work was complete and the authorities had asked the agency to accelerate the work to meet the deadline.

“After the initial delay, we have expedited the work and are hopeful that it will be completed before the deadline,” he said.

“The building is being constructed in an ‘L’shaped design. The ground floor will have the offices of the CEO, Zila Parishad, and the Chairperson of the Zila Parishad, along with a double-height conference hall and a training hall,” the XEN said.

The first floor would accommodate the office of the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) and a meeting hall. On the second floor, the office of the Superintending Engineer (SE), Panchayati Raj, would be situated, while the third floor would house the office of the XEN, Panchayati Raj. The fourth floor would include a rest house with eight semi-deluxe rooms and an IT section, he added.

At present, these offices were scattered across different locations in the city, causing inconvenience to the public, who had to travel to multiple offices to get their work done related to the department. The new centralised facility aimed at addressing such issues by providing a one-stop location for all services.

Vivek Chaudhary, CEO, Zila Parishad, expressed confidence that they would meet the project deadline. “At the new office, people will get all facilities under one roof,” he remarked.

He said, “The offices in a single building will also increase the efficiency of the department as the officials will be able to coordinate with one another. The new building will be environment friendly. We will ensure the quality of work is good and people get timely services.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister

2
Himachal

Heavy rain lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh; 85 roads closed, portion of Chandigarh-Manali highway caves in near Pandoh

3
Jalandhar

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath

5
Sports

Maximum City, Maximum Love: Mumbai halts to salute T20 World Cup-winning Indian team's victory parade

6
Punjab

Justice Sheel Nagu appointed Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court amid pending elevation issues

7
Punjab

Sheetal Angural unveils pen drive ‘containing graft evidence’ against AAP MLA, ensures it would reach CM Mann

8
Business

CJI Chandrachud advises SEBI to be cautious as Sensex, Nifty surge

9
Haryana

Doesn’t appear to be much scope for Congress-AAP alliance for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

10
India The Tribune Analysis

Decoding upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and BJP-led NDA's political fortunes

Don't Miss

View All
Thousands of crores spent on Buddha Nullah go down the drain
Punjab

Thousands of crores spent on Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah go down the drain

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days
India

Another bridge collapses in Bihar, 10th such incident in over 15 days

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Top News

Voting closes in UK election; exit poll forecasts bruising defeat for PM Rishi Sunak-led Tories

UK election 2024 results: Rishi Sunak braces for huge loss; Opposition set for landslide victory

Labour Party leader Starmer thanks British voters, says peop...

Rahul Gandhi meets families of Hathras stampede victims

Rahul Gandhi meets families of Hathras stampede victims

The Congress leader later visited Hathras where he met the i...

6 arrested for Hathras stampede, ~1L bounty on ‘satsang’ organiser

6 arrested for Hathras stampede, Rs 1L bounty on ‘satsang’ organiser

UP cops say Bhole Baba to be grilled if required, criminal p...

Cops search ashram, godman still ‘missing’

Cops search ashram, godman Bhole Baba still ‘missing’

All victims identified, bodies handed over to kin: DM

Border standoff won’t benefit any side: India, China on SCO margins

Border standoff won’t benefit any side: India, China on SCO margins


Cities

View All

Sexual harassment: GNDU non-teaching staff, security team refute charges levelled by ex-employee

Sexual harassment: GNDU non-teaching staff, security team refute charges levelled by ex-employee

Residents irked over poor response of PSPCL plaint redressal system

Residents of border villages urged to help admn nail drug peddlers

Punjabi novelist Nanak Singh’s birth anniversary celebrated at Guru Nanak Dev University

Civil Surgeon inspects health centres in district

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Week on, no shopkeeper willing to stay open 24x7

Week on, no shopkeeper in Chandigarh willing to stay open 24x7

Prima facie contempt: High Court on Bar Association chief’s strike call

Council restrains Vikas Malik from acting as Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Assn president

Rs 2.43 cr contract to repair Panchkula CCTV cameras

14 DSPs transferred by Chandigarh Police Dept

No scope for alliance between Congress, AAP for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Doesn’t appear to be much scope for Congress-AAP alliance for Assembly polls in Haryana, Delhi: Jairam Ramesh

Delhi Education Minister Atishi orders immediate halt to compulsory teacher transfers amid corruption charges

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

BJP’s Angural stops short of releasing ‘extortion’ proof against CM’s kin, MLA

BJP's Sheetal Angural stops short of releasing ‘extortion’ proof against Punjab CM’s kin, MLA

Sheetal Angural’s ‘set-up’ to accept CM Bhagwant Mann’s challenge in bypoll-bound Jalandhar West

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Has gangster Daljeet Bhana been freed to target me, wonders Charanjit Channi

Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Heavy rain causes waterlogging, residents suffer

Heavy rain causes waterlogging, residents suffer

Traffic violation: 559 vehicles challaned, Rs 94 lakh fine collected

City’s wait for electric buses gets longer

Thousands of crores spent on Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah go down the drain

A fascinating world of insects at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Federation urges minister to not amend Electricity Bill

Federation urges minister to not amend Electricity Bill

Fatehgarh Sahib MP holds public darbar

1 killed, another hurt as car, bike collide in Fatehgarh Sahib