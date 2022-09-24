All eyes on govt for action against former HPSC officials

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, September 23

All eyes are on the BJP-JJP government with regard to action against the officers of the HCS and Allied Services examination, which has been described as “vitiated” by the Vigilance Bureau in its report.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, LOP

While political parties maintain that no prosecution sanction is needed in proceeding against the former chairman and the then members of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), they maintain that action against the “favoured” officers is entirely the call of the government.

Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Hooda said the HPSC ex-members should be proceeded against directly for manipulating the result. “There is no need of government nod since they are all ex-members. Action can be initiated against them,” he said, adding that the government should decide the fate of the officers from these batches.

However, Congress ex-MLA Karan Dalal, who raised the banner of revolt against the selections while maintaining that these were compromised, said the officers should be dismissed from service and arrested without delay. “While the then HPSC members and chairman are guilty, the ‘selected’ candidates are equally involved in manipulating the corrupt system to their advantage. Action should be taken against them as well.”

Maintaining that immediate action should be initiated against the then HPSC members and chairman, AAP state in-charge Sushil Gupta said some penalty should be imposed on the officers who had benefitted from the system. “The government should take some action whether it is by way of stalling future increment or barring them from promotion,” he said.

Sources said the VB, in its report to the government, had only sought prosecution sanction against the then HPSC chairman, its members and the Secretary and held the examiners guilty since the marks on the answer sheets were found to be manipulated.

“However, since there is no evidence that the officers themselves were involved, the VB cannot seek prosecution sanction against them which is why it has merely stated that the examinations were vitiated. Now, we will see how to proceed in the case after seeking legal opinion in the matter,” an officer said.

